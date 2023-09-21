share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

From Nasal Mucus, Up the Olfactory Nerve, to the Brain: Scientists Trace the Route of Severe Coronavirus Infections

New research helps explain why Covid19 patients experience neurological problems as well as respiratory ones.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 2, 2020
does covid19 infect brain
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related