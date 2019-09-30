share
The Swadl
Rwanda Releases 52 Women Jailed for Seeking Abortions, But Does Not Reverse Punitive Anti‑Abortion Laws

Rather than arresting women for seeking abortions and pardoning them, Rwanda could simply legalize abortion.

Aditi Murti
May 26, 2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia
