share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Moves Up Four Positions on Global Child Rights Index This Year

The Covid19 pandemic threatens to reverse a decade of progress towards children’s health and gender equality.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 27, 2020
child rights index india moves up
Image Credit: NMMC
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechild rights
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related