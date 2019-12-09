share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

70% of India’s Working Women Struggle to Resume Career After Family Leave: Report

Many women in the formal workforce sense the only way to work again is to accept a pay cut.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 10, 2019
India motherhood penalty
Image Courtesy: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeequal pay
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related