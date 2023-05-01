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Words Mean Things: ‘Trauma’

The problem, it would seem, is the lack of sufficient vocabulary to simply encapsulate the struggles of living in a difficult world.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 19, 2023
what does trauma mean?
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza For The Swaddle
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Tags
SocietyCulturemental health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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