share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why the Trend of ‘Trauma Dumping’ On Internet Strangers Needs to Go

“The logic behind trauma dumping is the same as cyberbullying; they feel bolder saying what they feel when hiding behind a screen.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 29, 2021
what is trauma dumping
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureboundaries
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related