share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Ted Lasso’s New Season Drives Home Our Disillusionment With Work Culture Today

The first episode of season three highlights how work culture interferes with love and loss.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Mar 17, 2023
Ted Lasso season 3
Image Credit: Apple TV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyentertainmentlove
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related