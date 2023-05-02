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How ‘Political Gaslighting’ Undermines the Truth

The subversion of reality and twisting of facts on a mass scale make it difficult for citizens to agree on what the truth is.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 21, 2021
what is political gaslighting
Image Credit: iStock
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PowerPoliticscovid19
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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