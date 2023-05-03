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Gaslighting: How to Recognize and Cope with This Manipulation Tactic

Therapy can help change a gaslighter’s manipulative behavior, but only if they’re willing to put in the effort.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 2, 2019
what is gaslighting
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Societyabusegaslighting
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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