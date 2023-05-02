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Words Mean Things: ‘Decolonization’

Decolonization had a powerful connotation. Now, it’s being used to defend mythology as science.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 16, 2022
decolonization meaning
Image Credits: A
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SocietyCulturecolonialism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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