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The Buzz Cut: Two Formerly Cool Artists Become Unexpected Competitors in Race to Cancellation

This week in The Buzz Cut, cool celebrities hurtle toward oblivion, a patriarchal festival is feminist, and a man who owns the grapevine quits Twitter.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 15, 2022
uncool artists
Image credit: GQ/AP Photo/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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SocietyPeoplecancel culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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