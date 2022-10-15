share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Two Formerly Cool Artists Become Unexpected Competitors in Race to Cancellation

This week in The Buzz Cut, cool celebrities hurtle toward oblivion, a patriarchal festival is feminist, and a man who owns the grapevine quits Twitter.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 15, 2022
uncool artists
Image credit: GQ/AP Photo/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecancel culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related