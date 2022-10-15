share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Misery Loves Company

Misery appreciates and validates the company of its kind, which is familiar and comforting.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 15, 2022
why misery loves company
Image Credit: Getty/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related