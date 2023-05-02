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Women’s Travel in 19th century Bengal, Femslash Fanfiction, and More With Dr. Swati Moitra

In this episode, cultural studies scholar Dr. Swati Moitra talks to us about reading cultures, women’s travel in the 19th century, and the subversive potential of femslash fanfiction.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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