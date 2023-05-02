The Sabarimala Verdict, Recognising Customs as Law, and More With Dr. Janaki Nair

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:01:00:20- How and why did religious texts and traditions become central to determining women’s position in colonial legal frameworks?

00:04:58:03- What are the difficulties with deciding when religious custom becomes law?

00:07:08:01- What was the Madras case on the question of ‘can women inherit under Mitakshara law?’

00:09:24:02- What were the problems with interpreting scriptures, especially with norms pertaining to sati and child marriage?

00:12:27:09- How did the notion of not interfering in social customs define the attitude towards child marriage laws in colonial India? Do we see a continuity in that till today, or did something change in the 1920s? Was there an active pushback then?

00:27:06:19- What was the significance of Indu Malhotra’s dissenting judgment in the Sabarimala verdict?

Credits:

Featuring: Dr. Janki Nair

Producer: Aditi Patel

Original Interview Edit: Anahita Sachdev

Cover Art: Hitesh Sonar

Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman