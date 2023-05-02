The Sabarimala Verdict, Recognising Customs as Law, and More With Dr. Janaki Nair

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.
Notes:
00:01:00:20- How and why did religious texts and traditions become central to determining women’s position in colonial legal frameworks?
00:04:58:03- What are the difficulties with deciding when religious custom becomes law?
00:07:08:01- What was the Madras case on the question of ‘can women inherit under Mitakshara law?’
00:09:24:02- What were the problems with interpreting scriptures, especially with norms pertaining to sati and child marriage?
00:12:27:09- How did the notion of not interfering in social customs define the attitude towards child marriage laws in colonial India? Do we see a continuity in that till today, or did something change in the 1920s? Was there an active pushback then?
00:27:06:19- What was the significance of Indu Malhotra’s dissenting judgment in the Sabarimala verdict?
Credits:
Featuring: Dr. Janki Nair
Producer: Aditi Patel
Original Interview Edit: Anahita Sachdev
Cover Art: Hitesh Sonar
Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra
Executive Producer: Karla Bookman