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The Sabarimala Verdict, Recognising Customs as Law, and More With Dr. Janaki Nair

Janaki Nair discusses why religious scriptures formed the basis for colonial law in India, and how women fought against child marriage in the 20th century.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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