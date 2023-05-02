The Jallikattu Ban, Farmers’ Debt and More With Dr. Aarti Sethi

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:01:05:03- How has agriculture been central to the emergence of modern industrial capitalism around the world?

00:08:01:01- How did monetary debt become central to the production process for farmers in central India? In what ways has this contributed to farmers’ distress in the region?

00:20:46:02- In what ways has the centrality of debt impacted social relations and hierarchies in rural society?

00:33:05:14- Does the interconnection of everyday life and inter-family social relations with farming have anything to do with the pressure that the centrality of debt puts on farmers?

00:41:05:05- Why do say that the 2016 Jallikattu ban centers around the differing social conception of animals?

00:48:14:17- Was the media coverage of the Jallikattu ban and animal cruelty unfair, or not nuanced enough to capture the complexity of human-animal relationships in rural India?