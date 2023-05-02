share
The Swdl
The Jallikattu Ban, Farmers’ Debt and More With Dr. Aarti Sethi

In this episode, anthropologist Dr. Aarti Sethi talks to us about understanding debt, distress and social relations in agrarian societies in India.

ep-30-cover-image.jpg
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

