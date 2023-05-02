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Tamil Women Writing About Desire in the 1920s, Casteless Marriage and More With Dr. Mytheli Sreenivas

Dr. Mytheli Sreenivas discusses women's writing in Tamil magazines in the 1920s, the complicated impact of modern property laws, and the Dravidian nationalist vision for casteless marriage in colonial South India.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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