The Swaddle
Rituparno Ghosh’s Legacy, Media Censorship, Queer Indian Cinema and More With Dr. Shohini Ghosh

In this episode, essayist and documentary filmmaker Dr. Shohini Ghosh discusses the changing notions of media censorship, Indian movie stars embracing queerness, and how Rituparno Ghosh shaped queer cinema in India...

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

