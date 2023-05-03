share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Who Suffer From Migraines May Be More Likely to Develop Dementia

Identifying migraines as a risk factor may allow for earlier detection of dementia in individuals at-risk, say researchers.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Sep 23, 2019
migraines
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthalzheimers
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related