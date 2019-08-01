share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Finally, We Have Biological Clues About Women’s Higher Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Three different studies have identified genes and brain biomarkers that could explain why Alzheimer’s is a woman’s disease.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Aug 1, 2019
women Alzheimers risk
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthalzheimers
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related