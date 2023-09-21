share
Study Links E‑Cigarettes to Immune Damage as Mystery Vaping Sickness Claims Seventh Victim

Sensing the frenzy in the West, the Indian Cabinet of Ministers has decided to ban the production, import, distribution, and sale of e-cigarettes.

AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

