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The Case for Viewing Mental Health Through an Existential Lens

What if mental ill-health was our natural response to anxieties about the meaninglessness of life and the inevitability of death?

written by
Prateek Sharma
published
Sep 22, 2019
existential anxieties
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AuthorPrateek Sharma

Prateek Sharma is a student of clinical psychology, a researcher and a mental health activist. His area of interest involves an intersection of mental health, psychiatry and human rights.

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