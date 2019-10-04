share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How a Body Can Get Drunk Without Consuming Any Alcohol

Auto-brewery syndrome occurs when the gut microbiome goes on a bender.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 7, 2019
what is autobrewery syndrome
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgut microbiomes
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related