share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: People Are Faking Diseases to Scam Sympathizers Online

Plus, Jeff Bezos has given up on Earth and wants to build space colonies.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 11, 2019
the buzz cut
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureFake It Till You Make It
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related