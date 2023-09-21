The Buzz Cut: People Are Faking Diseases to Scam Sympathizers Online

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

The Internet is making it easier for people to act out their Munchausen Syndrome — a mental illness that enables people to fake an illness in order to gain sympathy and attention — this time for money.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unveiled his ambitious plans for space colonization, wherein future generations will build a whole new civilization. His contribution: a moon lander that gets us there.

In a marketing tactic that is hopefully ironic, a United States-based fund has branded “mountain water” from the Austrian Alps as “Liquid Death.” Majorly targeted at kids, the product claims it will “murder your thirst.”

Stop exaggerating the role fathers play in the life of their child, a New York Times op-ed argues. While the “culture of fatherhood” has evolved, the actual effort dads put into child care is a measly 35%.

“In Memory of My Grandmother: ‘Educate Your Girls, Cherish Your Good Memories’” is a hauntingly beautiful account of the writer’s last moments with her dying grandmother, and the things she learned from her life and lessons.

Chris Hughes co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg at Harvard University. Now he thinks Zuckerberg sacrificed “security and civility for clicks,” and that it’s time to break up the tech behemoth.

Political scientists found that political leaders and the media have little to do with the masses being divided on what they believe to be true, or as they call it, the “dueling facts” phenomenon. As humans, we see the world based on our existing values and beliefs, which makes solving the problem of misinformation all the more complex.

The beauty industry has a dark secret — as more and more cosmetic brands started incorporating products that lend glow and shimmer to skin, they started using a mineral called mica to add the reflective finish. The only problem — mica mining has been widely linked to child labor, and in the absence of labor laws, to deaths.