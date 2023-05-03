share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Men Helping Other Men Challenge Toxic Masculinity

NGOs are providing gender sensitivity training to men to make society safer for everyone.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 28, 2019
Gender sensitivity workshops in India
Image courtesy of the BBC
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityEquality
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related