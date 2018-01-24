share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

One in Every Seven Tweets About Indian Women Politicians Is Abusive: Study

“Rape threats were routine, as were character assassinations, insinuations about my sexual relationships with older men.”

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jan 29, 2020
women politicians in india
Image Credit: AFP/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycyberbullying
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related