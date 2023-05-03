share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

(R)evolution: How India’s Women Carve Out Communities Online

Any space, physical or theoretical, which has enough people congregating in it will give rise to smaller communities within the space. Earlier, this meant people in a specific geographical location, with some commo...

written by
Smita Vanniyar
published
Jan 24, 2018
community online
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender
AuthorSmita Vanniyar

Smita Vanniyar is a queer feminist, currently working at Point of View, India, on gender, sexuality and technology. They hold a Master's degree in Media and Cultural Studies from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Their areas of interest include gender, queer studies, Internet, technology, popular culture, films and TV shows, fandoms, etc. Smita can be found wandering the cyberspace, or hunting for good coffee.

Related