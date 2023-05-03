share
The Swaddle
Women Are Sole Founders of Less than 6% of All Indian Start‑ups: RBI

Cultural bias against women business leaders impairs their ability to seek funding.

Pallavi Prasad
Jan 21, 2020
Image Credit: Vertica Dvivedi (https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/business/india-will-women-architects-future)
PowerJusticeMiles To Go
Pallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

