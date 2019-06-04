share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Our Digital Spaces Came To Be Unequal and Unsafe For Women

What early disenfranchisement does is impede women’s growth to the higher echelons of technological innovation that can change the reality on the ground.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 4, 2019
Women in technology
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societygendersexism
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related