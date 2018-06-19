share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women‑Led Governments Are More Likely to Deliver on Campaign Promises: Multi‑Country Study

“Women may in fact be more effective at this process than men, even when faced with the same institutional challenges.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 24, 2021
are women leaders more effective than men
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsgovernance
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related