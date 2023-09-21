share
The Swdl
Culture Ministry Defends Twitter Tribute to Hindutva Ideologue Who Justified Caste, Supported Hitler

The ministry responded to the online furor over its tweet by saying it did not believe in “silencing any ideologies or voices.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 22, 2021
RSS golwalkar
Image Credit: Getty
