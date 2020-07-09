share
NZ Parliament Leads World in LGBTQ+ Representation

With LGBTQ+ MPs making up 9% of New Zealand’s Parliament, the proportion of government representation reflects society as a whole.

Devrupa Rakshit
Oct 26, 2020
is new zealand government inclusive
Image Credit: Wikipedia
PowerPoliticsdiversity
