share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Maternity Leave Applies to Contractual Employees Too, Rules Karnataka HC

The Maternity Benefits Act does not delineate rights based on how a worker is classified, the court noted.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 22, 2021
who can get maternity leave in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticematernity leave
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related