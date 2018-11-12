share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The World Would Be a Better Place If Women Ran It, Barack Obama Says

“There would be less war, kids would be better taken care of and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes,” with women in charge, said the former U.S. president.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 19, 2019
barack obama women leadership
Former U.S. president Barack Obama speaks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 13, 2019. (Image Credit: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureLeadership
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related