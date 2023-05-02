share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “My Colleague Has a Crush on Me and Keeps Crossing My Personal Boundaries”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 16, 2021
my colleague makes me uncomfortable
Image credit: Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturecontrol
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related