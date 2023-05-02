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The Buzz Cut: The Maldives Banned Visitors From India. Where Will the Celebrities Go Now?

This week in The Buzz Cut, we explore Clubhouse’s Achilles Heel and distasteful Rihanna memes.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 15, 2021
maldives bans Indian tourists
Image credit: Instagram
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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