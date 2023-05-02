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Tell Me More: Talking Social Responsibility and Incarceration During Covid19 With Dr. Kafeel Khan

“Covid19 isn’t the reason our healthcare system has collapsed; Covid19 has merely exposed our collapsed healthcare systems.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 15, 2021
covid19 prisons
Image Courtesy: Kafeel Khan
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SocietyPeoplecovid19
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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