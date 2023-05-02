share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can’t Let Go: Of the Authenticity of ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls,’ Despite Its Patriarchal Undertones

Even though the lead character saves the world to get a man’s attention, the book remains a charming, comforting account of an evolving India in the 1980s.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 16, 2021
those pricey thakur girls book
Image Credit: Harper Collins
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturebooks
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related