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Woe Is Me! “I Want To Get Physical With My Boyfriend, but I’m Scared of Being Slut Shamed”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 9, 2021
is it slutty to have sex with my boyfriend
Image Credit: Amber (1952)
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Tags
SocietyCulturerelationships
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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