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The Buzz Cut: A Japanese City Used Covid19 Relief Funds To Build a Squid Statue

This week in The Buzz Cut, the Gates divorce captures global attention, and a scientist discovers a way to regenerate severed frog limbs.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 8, 2021
japan squid statue
Image Credit: Reuters
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SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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