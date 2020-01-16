share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Love a Good Scandal

Controversy and moral indignation make people feel better about themselves.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 20, 2021
love scandals
Image credits: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related