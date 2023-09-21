share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why People Are Suckers for a Good Conspiracy Theory

Everything from bad childhood experiences to certain personality traits to poor digital literacy leaves some people more likely to buy into wild ideas than others.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 16, 2020
why we fall for conspiracy theories
Image Credit: istockphoto
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceinner workings
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related