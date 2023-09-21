share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

By Re‑Recording Her Albums, Taylor Swift Subverts the Crazy Ex‑Girlfriend Narrative

Swift is re-recording her albums to get back ownership of her voice, lyrics, and vision, and tenderly reclaim her past self.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 15, 2021
swift-editorials-min.jpg
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleTaylor Swift
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related