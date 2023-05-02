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Why There’s More Distraction, Less News in the Media

Breathless coverage of a star-kid’s arrest over farmers’ deaths and Pandora Papers is an example of political ‘media priming.’

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 5, 2021
media distraction
Image Credit: BCCL
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SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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