share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can We Move On: From the Trope of the Male Artist Whose ‘Genius’ Gives Him a Pass to Be a Jerk

From ‘Abhimaan’ to ‘Rockstar,’ we have to stop pandering to the male artist’s ego that treats people–and female protagonists–like doormats.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 3, 2021
toxic artists in bollywood
Image Credit: Eros
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCan We Move On?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related