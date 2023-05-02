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The “Man‑Hating” Lesbian Trope Takes Us Further Away From Queer Representation

The portrayal of lesbian women as angry misandrists is reductive and creates rifts within the feminism movement itself.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 14, 2021
angry lesbian trope
Image Credit: Angry Indian Goddesses (2015)
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SocietyCulturelesbian
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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