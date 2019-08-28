share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Some People Have Such A Hard Time Saying ‘No’

We avoid saying ‘no’ to prevent potential conflict and confrontation, and to avoid disappointing or hurting people.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 25, 2020
why people can't say no
Image Credit: Depositphotos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindboundaries
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related