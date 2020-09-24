share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Bihar Records Steep Decline in TB Diagnoses, As Its TB Resources Remain Diverted to Covid19 Duty

India overall recorded a 60% drop in TB diagnosis and notifications due to the Covid19 lockdown.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 24, 2020
TB India Covid19
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related