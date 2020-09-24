share
The Swdl
Finland Pilots Program to Have Dogs Sniff for Covid19‑Positive Passengers at Airport

Previously, German researchers found that dogs could detect Covid19 positive people by sniffing their saliva with 94% accuracy.

Rajvi Desai
Sep 24, 2020
can dogs detect covid19
Image credit: Carl Juste
Rajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

