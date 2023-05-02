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Why Some People Over‑Apologize, And Others Never Do

Whether a person over-apologizes, or struggles to apologize at all, may have a lot to do with formative childhood experiences.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 30, 2020
why do some people over apologize
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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