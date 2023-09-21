share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Fixating on Women’s Bodies Hurts the Legacy of Art

After Lizzo’s body was the subject of conversation as she played James Madison’s flute, Madonna’s face is the newest topic of discussion. It undermines the existence of women in the canon of art.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 12, 2022
lizzo madonna bodies
Image Credit: Getty/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureart
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related